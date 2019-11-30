Red Dead Redemption 2 comes to Steam next week

If you've been holding out for the Steam release of Red Dead Redemption 2, there's two elements of good news, firstly, a lot of the initial launch problems and glitches seem mostly fixed, and secondly, you won't have much longer to wait, as the game will launch on the platform next week, on December 5th.

In terms of differences from the Rockstar or Epic versions, well, there likely will be none, as much like GTA V and the Epic version, I expect it to run through the Rockstar Launcher anyway. It will probably have some integration though, as does GTA V, such as Steam achievements and trading cards, if you care about such things.

The date falls after the Autumn Sale, though, so if you're expecting some sort of discount, I wouldn't, but you never know. If you're after the game for cheap though, it actually has a 20% discount on Rockstar, Epic and Humble Stores, so you might as well head there.

Are you holding out for the Steam release? Let us know down in the comments.