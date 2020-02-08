Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold 29 million copies

Rockstar have revealed some interesting figures for both GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 in their recent quarterly earnings call, and as you'd expect the company still have plenty to boast about in terms of impressive sales numbers.

Red Dead Redemption 2, despite it's rather rocky PC launch, can now boast sales of 29 million, which is double that of the original Red Dead Redemption - quite an impressive feat. The company also talked about Red Dead Online, stating that despite a rockier start compared to GTA Online, the service is now "gaining momentum".

What dwarfs even Red Dead Redemption 2's sales though is Grand Theft Auto 5, which despite being seven years old at this point still racked up 20 million new sales last year, which is only 9 million short of Red Dead 2's total, a brand new game.

GTA 5 seems to be an utter juggernaut that shows no signs of slowing down. The new Diamond Casino DLC for GTA Online has boosted sales figures yet again according to Rockstar, and is proving to be the cash cow that keeps on giving.

Between the two games, sales have hit over 150 million, which is a nice chunk of revenue for two games, even if they do have the biggest budgets in the history of gaming to date. Given Grand Theft Auto 5 released on the PS3 and Xbox 360 originally, and is still surviving as a front line title into the PS5 era though, gives you some idea about just how successful that game has become.



