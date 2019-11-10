Red Dead Redemption 2 PC best weapons guide

There's a lot of weapons in Red Dead Redemption 2, in fact, there's 59 of them, with the PC version coming with a few exclusives not found in the console versions.

Suffice to say, deciding which one to carry around, stow on your trusty steed or leave behind is a difficult task indeed. As such, we've created this handy guide to the best weapons in each class, or at least, in our opinion.





Revolvers

The best revolver in our opinion has to be, without a doubt, the Schofield Revolver. It's a highly accurate weapon, albeit a little slower to fire and reload compared to others, but when dual wielding, you'll find them highly accurate and very deadly, especially in close quarters combat.

Pick the gun up from the gunsmith for $84, or if you've completed Chapter 2 already, head to the Doctor's in Valentine and you'll pick one up when you rob the store, but don't forget about the secret back room.





Rifles

The repeater rifles are the best of all available in the game, and of those, the Litchfield Rifle has to be the stand-out choice. It has a very high rate of fire, is deadly accurate, and has a respectable damage level.

It's fast reload makes it useful in a pinch too, and can be obtained easily from any gunsmith, although it's a pricey $145.





Pistols

This one is a bit of an easy choice, as the Semi-Automatic Pistol has several benefits over it's competition. It's probably one of the best weapons of the game, and has a really high rate of fire for a handgun, along with a very high accuracy and reload time.

You'll need to have completed The Joys of Civilization mission first though, which is during Chaper 4. After this the gun is available from the gunsmith in Saint Denis and Valentine.





Melee Weapons

There's several Melee weapons available in the game, but by far the most deadly is the Homing Tomahawk. It's a one hit kill for most enemies when using it, and is perfect for sneak attacks or close quarters combat.

It's a bit of a chore to get hold of, though. First, visit the fence in Saint Denis, where you can purchase the blueprints. From there, you need to obtain a regular Tomahawk, and attack an owl feather to it to create the Homing Tomahawk, which will be a highly accurate version.





Snipers

The Carcano Rifle is probably the most effective weapon in the game for sniping, with a much better range than the others, and a very high damage. It's probably one of the most deadly weapons in the game, infact.

To obtain it though you've got to wait until much later on in the game, as it won't become available until after Chapter 6 has been completed. At this point, you can head to the Van Horn Trading Post to obtain it.





Shotguns

A shotgun will deal great damage, but isn't useful against huge numbers of enemies, with that in mind, it's all about power over speed when it comes to these weapons.

The best in the game therefore has to be the Repeating Shotgun - the best hing about it is that it holds several cartridges so your reload times are kept to a minimum, while retaining that high damage capacity.

The Repeating Shotgun is available from the gunsmiths within the store.









And those are our recommendations - what are your favorite weapons to use in Red Dead Redemption 2? Let us know in the comments below.