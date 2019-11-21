Red Dead Redemption 2 PC gets more fixes

Red Dead Redemption 2's PC release has suffered something of a beating since it released back on the 5th of November, but the good news is there's two new fixes available now to resolve a lot of the issues.

The first is an official patch from Rockstar that, apart from addressing various bugs, also claims to help resolve the CPU stuttering issue, as well as addressing the recently found bug that caused Arthur's core drain and metabolism to speed up or down with the game's framerate.

That last one was a particular bone of contention for me, as I just couldn't understand why you would do such a thing, but fair play to Rockstar for the quick fix after it became widely known.

The second update comes from Nvidia for users of GeForce cards combined with 4 or 6 core Intel CPUs. It's a new Hotfix driver that fixes the issue with stuttering, but only on the Vulkan API apparently. The hotfix patch also sneeks in a quick fix for Shadow of the Tomb Raider crashing, too.

Hotfix patches are not released through normal channels, so you'll need to click here to go to the download page and install it manually.