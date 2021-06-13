Redfall is a new Left 4 Dead meets vampires shooter from Arkane

Microsoft revealed at the end of the Xbox and Bethesda E3 Showcase that Arkane, the studio behind popular games Prey and Dishonored, are working on a brand new Left 4 Dead-style shooter, but with vampires and magic, along with what seems to be a 1980's aesthetic.

The trailer, below, who's off the name of the game and will be playable either as a single-player experience, or co-op much like Left 4 Dead. It seems to be very similar in style, four survivors trying to, well, survive, although they have a rather quirky robot dog with them, for whatever reason.

But the main difference is instead of fighting hoards of zombies, this game seems to feature vampires, which you'll be able to attack with stake guns and special abilities. According to Bethesda, "the game can be played solo or in squads of up to four players, and features a roster of four unique heroes, each with their own unique personalities, abilities, and reasons for fighting to protect the town of Redfall."

They also revealed some details on the four characters that the game will feature;

Devinder Crousley

Dev is an internet-famous paranormal investigator, amateur cryptozoologist and aspiring inventor. Armed with weapons of his own creation, he’s on a mission to reveal the truth behind what’s happening in Redfall. If he survives, he’ll have one hell of a story to tell and the proof to back it all up.

Layla Ellison

Layla studied biomedical engineering at Redfall Technical University and interned at the ominous Aevum Therapeutics research facility, where something went very wrong. She says everything is kind of a blur. The last thing she remembers is waking up with a killer headache and wild telekinetic powers.

Remi de la Rosa

Remi De La Rosa is a combat engineer, and a brilliant one at that. She’s lived her life on the frontlines of conflict, using her brilliant mind to protect her loved ones and help those in need around the world as part of an elite Navy rescue unit. Now, with the help of her robot cohort, Bribón, she’s determined to help save Redfall’s survivors.

Jacob Boyer

Jacob is an ex-military sharpshooter, sent in to Redfall just before the sun went dark as part of an elite private security force. Separated from his platoon, now he stalks the streets of Redfall, neutralizing evil from the shadows with supernatural precision. Strange happenings on Redfall have left Jacob with a mysterious vampiric eye and a spectral raven that’s never far from his shoulder.

The vampires don't sit still in this game though. They also develop new abilities, and they're not the only enemy, either - there's also human enemies who are worshipping vampires in a cult-like fashion.

Arkane also talked about how player choice and a reactive world will be key in Redfall, stating that "every game we make is a little different for the last," and that "Dishonored featured stealth. Prey leveraged tons of physics-related gameplay. Mooncrash introduced rogue-like elements. Despite those differences, in every case our focus remains on deep world building and inventive game mechanics. The same will be true of Redfall."

Redfall is slated to release in Summer 2022.