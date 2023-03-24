Redfall's Developers working on removing Online Requirement in single-player

Arkane Austin's upcoming title, Redfall, is an eagerly anticipated game for single-player and co-op modes. However, the game's requirement of always being online has sparked concerns among some gamers, leading the studio head, Harvey Smith, to address the issue in a recent interview with Eurogamer.

Smith acknowledges the feedback from players who have raised concerns about the requirement and are keen to play the game offline, and he reveals that the studio is currently working to remove the need for single-player mode. However, he points out that this is a legitimate critique, as some players may live in areas with frequent outages or have poor broadband connections, and it's not fair for them to miss out on the game due to connectivity issues.

Although Smith did not provide a timeline for removing the requirement, he assured fans that the developers have empathy for their concerns and are working on a solution. He acknowledges that it's a lot of work, but it's a priority for the studio.



Smith also explains that the reason Redfall was always-online in the first place was not due to any nefarious reasons, as the game has no microtransaction store. Instead, the requirement was to enable the developers to gather player feedback and make quick changes for accessibility.

Redfall is set to launch on May 2, 2023, and will be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Windows PC. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one. Players can pre-order the game, including the Bite Back Edition, which includes two future characters post-launch.

In conclusion, Arkane Austin's efforts to remove the always-online requirement for Redfall's single-player mode is a welcome move that will allow more players to enjoy the game without connectivity issues. In addition, it's reassuring to see game developers listen to player feedback and take appropriate action to improve the gaming experience. With Redfall's launch date drawing closer, fans can look forward to an exciting and immersive game that will be accessible to everyone.