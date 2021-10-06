Remastered Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Clues in Rockstar Launcher

Ben at RockstarINTEL checked out the code in a recent Rockstar Launcher update and found the code for the new remasters for the GTA trilogy consisting of Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. The code contains the "unreal" titles after the games suggesting a placeholder for the games release:

It seems the new Rockstar Launcher update from today has began preparing for the new remasters for the GTA Trilogy. pic.twitter.com/qgqu9aegdL — Ben (@videotech_) October 5, 2021

Rockstar have not announced the games officially but further leaked information shows that the titles and their graphics have also been leaked :





The games then do not have "unreal" suffixes as the launcher code suggests but will have the suffixes "Definitive Edition" at the end. So it seems that remasters are on the horizon for the games that made Grand Theft Auto what they are today and set the world alight for years. It also coincides with Rockstars recent attempts to curb any remaster mods of the games.

There is an investor call released earlier today for a second quarter fiscal year which I'm sure will cover a lot of things and potentially have a future outlook that may include some extra forecasted revenue that could be attributed to the new remastered trilogy.

We'll keep you posted on any updates here at GameFront.