Reports suggest Microsoft looking to buy Discord for $10 billion

Popular chatting service Discord is reportedly being considered by Microsoft as a potential future acquisition, according to Bloomberg. According to the report, the offer on the table will be more than $10 billion and is corroborated by VentureBeat, who suggested that Discord is also "exploring its options" and that there are "multiple parties" interested.

According to Bloomberg's analysis, though, Discord is more likely to go public than sell to Microsoft or another large gaming company - although other big names, including Epic Games and Amazon, have also had discussions.

Discord isn't profitable currently, by its own admission, which makes it's valuation interesting. What it does have, though, is an incredible reach within gaming communities, with almost every gamer (and many non-gamers) now using the service as their primary means of online communication. There were more than 140 million users active last month, with the company's valuation steadily growing as it continues to attract new users.

The valuation given for Discord is even higher than Bethesda's, which Microsoft acquired for $7.5 billion - that may give some context as to just how big of a deal Discord is. We'll be sure to keep an eye on the situation and report any further news as we learn it.