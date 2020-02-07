Resident Evil 2 Remake has sold 5 million copies

Resident Evil 2 remake has proven very successful, so much so that a remake of the third game is already in the pipeline, scheduled for release this coming April. Capcom have now revealed the exact nature of this success, though, thanks to their quarterly fiscal report.

Resident Evil 2 was arguably the best in the original series of games, not quite as hokey as the first game but certainly building on it's success, and sees you play as either Claire Redfield or Leon Kennedy as they fight to escape Raccoon City from hoards of undead.

The remake is a little different to the original though, feeling much more tense to me, being a third person survival game which really piles on the anxiety. The original did feel much different with it's locked camera perspectives and generally speedier gun mechanics.

These changes haven't dampened sales or ruined the game, though, as the report claims five million copies have been sold since launch, a pretty impressive number indeed.

In other news from the report, Monster Hunter World has sold 15 million units during the last two years, and Devil May Cry 5 has also performed very well this past financial year.