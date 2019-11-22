Resident Evil 3 remake could be released next year

It wouldn't be a surprise if Resident Evil 3 is indeed remade, given the success of previous remakes, but a YouTube channel by the name of Spawn Wave now claims that development is already underway, and the game may even be released as early as next year.

According to the channel, Capcom is targeting 2020 for the release, which would imply development is well underway. Capcom have already stated before they intended to continue releasing more remakes, especially if Resident Evil 2 Remake was successful, so it's not too much of a surprise.





Of course, there's no official source to confirm the statements made in the above video, so it remains to be seen if the game really will be releasing in 2020, but the video also speculates that The Game Awards 2019 might be an appropriate place for Resident Evil 3 remake to be confirmed.

Stay tuned to GameFront for any official confirmation.