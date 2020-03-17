2,069 ONLINE

Resident Evil 3 Remake Demo Releasing this week

If you've been waiting patiently for Resident Evil 3 remake, you won't have to wait much longer to get your hands on a demo of the game, as Capcom have promised that there'll be a demo released in just 2 days time, on the 19th of March.

They didn't say exactly what the demo will contain, but if it was anything like Resident Evil 2's demo, it should give you a good flavor of what to expect. I imagine zombies will likely feature.


There's also going to be an open beta of Resident Evil Resistance coming on the 27th of March, too, so it's a big month for Resi fans. Resistance sees you playing as survivors in a somewhat Left 4 Dead style online co-op experience, and will also let you play as a villain sending out enemies or putting down traps to kill the survivors. 

Both games will be launching this April the 3rd.

