Resident Evil 3 Remake sells TWO million in first five days

Published by FileTrekker 15 hours ago , last updated 11 hours ago

Capcom will be pretty pleased with the performance of Resident Evil 3 remake, which has sold a whopping two million copies in its first five days on sale.

According to Capcom, the sales cover all platforms the game is available, and just under 50% of those sales were digital. Personally, I am surprised so many people still buy physical copies of games, but anyway...


Compared to Resident Evil 2 remake, the numbers are less, with that game selling THREE million during its first week of sales. Interestingly, the original Resident Evil 3 only sold 3.5 million copies during its entire lifetime on sale, according to Capcom, so that's interesting in several ways.

It seems then Resident Evil 3 is on course to do big numbers, and outsell the original with ease. In my review of the game, I felt it wasn't quite up to the standard of Resident Evil 2 remake, with the tone of the game and the combat and dodge mechanics being on the, well, easy side, and don't get me started on Nemesis.

