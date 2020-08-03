Resident Evil 3 Remake suffers disappointing sales figures

When Resident Evil 2 remake launched it did gangbusters, so much so that Capcom quickly greenlit a remake of the third title in the series on the back of the success. Sadly it seems that Resident Evil 3 remake has failed to live up to expectations, with sales figures lagging far behind that of Resident Evil 2.

The news came during the release of Capcom's quarterly report today, which showed that while Resident Evil 3 remake had a "solid" 2.7 million sales during the last three months, it's far behind Resident Evil 2 Remake, which had amassed 4 million in the same period.

It's sales figures are also lower than that of Resident Evil 5, 6 and 7 in the same time period, so it seems that, for whatever reason, there's not as much love for Resident Evil 3.

I can sort of see why - in my review of Resident Evil 3 remake I felt there were some issues with the game that set it apart from 2, with the main bad guy, Nemesis, proving to be a weird AI mess.

Still, the game only has to sell another million copies to beat the sales record of the original Resident Evil 3, so these are still respectable numbers.