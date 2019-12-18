Resident Evil 3 remake system requirements revealed

We've now got the official system requirements for Resident Evil 3 remake, and much as we expected they're very reasonable indeed, and are pretty much identical to those of Resident Evil 2's remake release.

We don't yet know the recommended specs, though, but honestly I expect these to be more or less the same as Resident Evil 2 remake too. Here's the minimum specs;

Processor: 64-bit Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD FX-6300 or Better OS: Windows 10, 8.1 or 7 - 64 bit edition Memory: 8GB required GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 or above, or AMD Radeon R7 260x or above with 2GB of VRAM Direct X: Version 11

Resident Evil 3 remake is releasing on the 3rd of April next year, and will be bundled with Resident Evil Resistance, which is the new multiplayer Dead By Daylight-em-up set in the Resident Evil universe we reported on a while back, which is nice.

We'll be sure to bring the full recommended specs when they're released.