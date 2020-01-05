Resident Evil 3 remake will use up 43GB of space

We've learned thanks to a new listing for the game on the Microsoft Store in Windows 10 that Resident Evil 3's much anticipated remake will take up 43 Gigabytes of disk space when it launches in April this year.

It's the third remake in the Resident Evil series, and promises to have similar system requirements to Resident Evil 2 remake. For those who never played RE3, it is set during the outbreak that saw it destroyed, and features Jill Valentine, of Jill Sandwich fame.

The new release will of course, feature Nemesis, one of the most infamous monsters in the franchise. Indeed, he was teased in the recently revamped Resident Evil 2 demo, where you can her him roar in a certain part of the front part of the front yard of the Raccoon City Police Department yard.

Resident Evil 3 remake will release on April 3rd on Xbox One, PS4 and PC.