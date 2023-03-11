Resident Evil 4 Remake Leaks: How to Keep Your Brains Intact!

Diehard fans of the Resident Evil franchise eagerly await the release of Resident Evil 4 Remake on March 24, 2023. However, some lucky gamers have gotten physical copies of the game before its official release date. As a result, gameplay footage and spoilers have started cropping up online.

Twitter user Dusk Golem, well-known for leaking gaming news, alerted fans to the leak. He tweeted, "Just as a heads-up, Resident Evil 4 Remake is 100% in the wild, seen some clips people notified me about in a few places. Won't share them, but if [you] want to avoid spoilers, now's the time to start treading carefully."

As expected, social media is now teeming with videos and information about the game. However, to avoid spoilers and keep the experience fresh, fans are advised to start blocking specific terms and avoiding certain platforms known to have auto-recommendations.

While I'm sure Capcom will start scrubbing stuff soon, my suggestion going forward is just be careful on social media & video sharing sites. Some with auto recommendations, such as Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, etc, may be the ones to be most careful of, but are ways to block terms — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) March 10, 2023

While the leak is undoubtedly disappointing for fans eagerly anticipating the game's release, it's worth noting that the initial reviews for the game's demo have been overwhelmingly positive. In addition, fans who have had the chance to play the demo are impressed with the updated graphics and gameplay mechanics and the new difficulty mode, which unlocks after beating the demo.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is expected to be a significant improvement over the original game, with updated graphics and gameplay mechanics, making it more accessible to a modern audience. However, Capcom has stated that it aims to modernize the game while retaining its classic gameplay elements, which is a delicate balance.

If you're a Resident Evil fan who wants to experience the game without spoilers, now is the time to tread carefully online. Block specific terms and avoid platforms with auto-recommendations to keep the experience fresh. While the leak is disappointing, it doesn't detract from the fact that Resident Evil 4 Remake is shaping up to be a fantastic game that will delight both old and new franchise fans.