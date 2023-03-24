Resident Evil 4 Remake nails it with a perfect blend of old and new

The wait is finally over for fans of the Resident Evil franchise as the Resident Evil 4 Remake has been released today. The game is the latest remake of the horror game series, featuring the popular character Leon Kennedy. The remake is an interesting blend of styles that promises to bring back the gameplay and horror elements that fans of the series have come to love, while still staying true to the spirit of the original game released in 2005 which had a more arcade-y feel.

The game's story follows Leon Kennedy as he travels to a rural village in Spain to rescue the President's daughter. Along the way, he discovers a cult known as Los Illuminados, who have infected the villagers with a mind-controlling parasite.



The game is available in two editions: the Standard Edition and the Deluxe Edition. The Standard Edition is available for $50.99 USD (£42.99 GBP) on Fanatical, while the Deluxe Edition is on sale for $59.49 USD (£49.28 GBP). The Deluxe Edition includes additional weapons and costumes, providing more content for players who want to dive deeper into the game. Both editions are currently discounted by 15% from their original prices.

For fans of the series, the Resident Evil 4 Remake is definitely worth the cost. The game is an excellent addition to the series, providing a fresh take on the original game while still retaining its core elements. The game's graphics and sound design are also top-notch, immersing players in the game's world and creating a genuinely terrifying experience.

However, for those who are new to the Resident Evil franchise, the game may not be the best starting point. The game assumes some prior knowledge of the series, and its gameplay mechanics may be overwhelming for new players.