Resident Evil 7 sales have nearly hit 8 million

Capcom has revealed updated sales figures for Resident Evil 7, and they appear to show that the game has become one of the most popular versions ever, with 7.9 million copies of the game being sold so far.

Resident Evil 7 has always been one of the more successful releases in the series but was trailing slightly behind Resident Evil 5 and 6 in terms of numbers. This trend has now reversed, with 7 taking the top spot when you consider base game sales numbers.

The figures are impressive, and appear similar to the hugely popular Resident Evil 2 remake which has sold around 7.2 million copies to date so far. It's all a far cry from other Capcom titles such as Monster Hunter World, however, which has sold 16.1 million copies to date, nearly double.

Resident Evil 3 remake has suffered from lower than expected sales figured when compared to the success of 2 but has still put in a strong showing. There's no doubt Capcom is, at the very least, pleased with the consistency of the sales figures the Resident Evil series appears to be enjoying.

