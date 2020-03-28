Resident Evil Resistance Beta delayed on PC & PS4

If you're a PC or Playstation 4 gamer, and was looking forward to giving the open beta of Resident Evil Resistance a try today, then you're out of luck, as the beta has now been delayed on these two platforms, and for once, not because of Coronavirus.

Capcom site "technical issues" in a tweet for the delay, but stop short of giving any more specifics. The Xbox One version is unaffected though, and will go ahead as planned.

Due to technical issues, there is a delay for the RE Resistance Open Beta on PS4 and Steam. The XB1 version is unaffected and is available. We're working to resolve the issue as soon as we can and will keep you updated. Apologies for the inconvenience. — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) March 27, 2020

We're not sure when the issue will be fixed either, but according to Capcom, this won't affect the full release next week.

The game will see you play as four survivors in a sort of Left-4-Dead meets Dead by Daylight style experience, as you work your way through a maze of traps set by a fifth player who takes control of Mr. X.

It comes bundled with Resident Evil 3 and release on the 3rd of April.