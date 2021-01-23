Resident Evil Village gameplay trailer confirms May release date

Capcom has confirmed in their Resident Evil Showcase that Resident Evil Village will be releasing on the 7th of May this year, and have released a brand new trailer showing off some gameplay, and some other, well, interesting happenings.

The trailer shows off the castle setting and a few of the inhabitants you'll be meeting within, including the tall vampires who, as it turns out, are made entirely of bugs. Lovely.

The trailer also shows off hoards of hooded rat people that inhabit the dungeon, as well as werewolves and a pretty huge boy who looks like he's planning to do some damage with a rather large hammer.

In terms of gameplay, the inventory system from Resident Evil 4 seems to be making a return, although the actual combat looks close to that seen in Resi 7. We're promised that Village will feature the classic Resident Evil staple of puzzle-solving and finding strange keys to unlock doors, among other odd contraptions, which is gear to hear.

If you're on PlayStation 5, then there's an added bonus in that Capcop will be providing that platform an exclusive demo to try.