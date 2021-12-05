Respawn calls time on Titanfall and removes it from sale

The original Titanfall has been suffering from repeated hacks and DDoS attacks that have made the game essentially unplayable for a number of years now, and finally Respawn are calling time on the game after some attempts to address the issues, with the game now being removed from sale.

While you can't buy the game anymore, it will remain on subscription services until the 1st of March next year, likely due to some contractual quirks. It effectively concedes defeat in what has been a long battle against hackers and DDoS attacks that have been going on since 2019, destroying the game's reputation and player-base.

Respawn had promised that "help was coming" earlier this year and suggested that they had dedicated personnel to try and fix the problems, but that help seemingly never arrived.

The company isn't giving up on the franchise, however, stating that "Titanfall is core to Respawn's DNA and this incredible universe will continue," and noted that Titanfall 2, along with Apex Legends, will continue business as usual.

Titanfall 2 suffers from many of the same issues that the original did though, facing continuous DDoS attacks and hacking issues, rendering the multiplayer virtually unplayable. It does, however, include a single-player campaign that many players have rated highly.