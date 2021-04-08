Respawn promises to fix Titanfall's cheating problem soon

Titanfall had something of a rough time when it made its way to Steam. Despite the game being pretty good, at least back in the day, by the time it made it's way to Valve's storefront, the experience was very negative indeed, thanks to a plethora of cheating and hacking going on spoiling it for everybody else.

One of the major problems is the fact that there's a bunch of vulnerabilities and hacks that can be used to crash servers, disconnect players or cheat in games - all of which are pretty bad for an online-only title. It's been going on for a few years now, with servers crashing regularly since 2019, and cheaters "rampaging" in lobbies. The good news is, thanks to the number of DDOS attacks that are happening, Respawn is finally sitting up and taking notice.

We're aware of ongoing DDOS attacks affecting @Titanfallgame.



To the Titanfall community: Help is coming ASAP. — Respawn (@Respawn) April 5, 2021

Taking to Twitter, the developers promised that "help is coming ASAP" - although they didn't say exactly what help that would be. It seems the reason why the team may now be taking action is related to the attacks also affecting Titanfall 2 - and it's speculated the same hackers are targeting both games.

In any event, hopefully, the issue is addressed for both games very soon.