Rocket League getting a new Supersonic Legend rank

If you've finally, after years of painstaking practice, blood, sweat, and tears, only just reached the ultimate top-tier rank of Grand Champion in Rocket League, then I've got some bad news for you - as it'll no longer be the top flight of rocket-propelled football come the game's free-to-play update.

Instead, Grand Champion will be split into 3 ranks, much like the previous rankings, and a new top-tier known as Supersonic Legend will be added instead. The full rankings are shown below and will go through the existing Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Champion, Grand Champion, and finally Supersonic Legend.

There are some other changes coming in the update too, including the schedules for seasons, rocket passes, and tournaments now lining up, a new tutorial mode, the removal of Solo Standard, and some Epic Store integration and branding.

Rocket League is going free-to-play on the Epic Games Store later this year and won't be available to purchase on Steam anymore, although existing owners on Steam will still be able to cross-play and receive updates on Valve's platform.