Rocket League is going free-to-play on Epic Games Store

Rocket League is a game I had a fairly unhealthy obsession with for quite a while, but I have to admit I've not touched it in a long time. I was interested to learn however that the game is going free-to-play soon, exclusively on the Epic Games Store.

This means that the game will no longer be available to obtain on Steam. There's no need to panic though, as existing owners of the game will be able to play and obtain updates through the game through Steam going forward, however, new players will need to go exclusively to the Epic store.

Rocket League is fully cross-play compatible among the versions, and Psyonix is also adding the ability to share your inventory and progression across the two versions, as long as you sign into an Epic account.

The one saving grace for players who've purchased the game and played it before the title goes free-to-play is the promise of over 200 free items as a token of appreciation. This includes unlocking all the previous Rocket League-branded DLC, a unique title that shows the year you first played the game, and more;

All Rocket League-branded DLC released before free to play

"Est. 20XX" title that displays the year when the player first started playing Rocket League

200+ Common items upgraded to "Legacy" quality

Golden Cosmos Boost

Dieci-Oro Wheels

Huntress Player Banner

If you've played the game before the announcement was made today, you'll also get the Faded Cosmos boost, as a way to show you're truly one of the OG.

And as such, Psyonix and Rocket League's absorption into Epic Games appears to be nearing completion. Interestingly though the date for this change hasn't yet been confirmed, although Psyonix did state it would happen "this summer." As such, if you had any plans to buy this game, I'd hold off for now and wait for it to go Free-to-Play.

