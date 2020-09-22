Rocket League Meets Fortnite as it goes Free-to-Play

Rocket League is going free-tp-play tomorrow, and to celebrate, it's being invaded by characters from Fortnite, arguably the most popular video game in the world right now. That's one way to promote rocket-powered football to potential new customers, I guess.

I doubt it'll do much to soften complaints from hardcore Rocket League fans over the fact they'll now need to sign into the game with an Epic Games account. Still, if Fortnite is your thing, you'll be able to participate in the "Llama-Rama" crossover event, as it's called, between September 26th and October 12th.

As for what exactly it'll entail, well there'll be your usual Fortnite themed unlocks such new antennas, sprays, and the opportunity to unlock the Battle Bus, but you'll have to work hard to get there completing a series of challenges.



This marks Psyonix's final absorption onto the Epic Games portfolio after they purchased the studio last year. As mentioned, many players have been opposed to the purchase, and are especially bitter about the new Epic Games Account requirement to be able to play the game, leading to a spike in negative reviews on Steam.

Ironically, the game will no longer be for sale on Steam, although they'll still be able to access and play the game through Valve's platform if they already own it.