Rockstar might delay GTA Online updates to fix Trilogy issues

Rockstar could delay releases of upcoming updates for GTA Online and even Red Dead Online in order to fix some of the issues with the recently released Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: The Definitive Edition.

The rumour comes from Tez2, a well-known Rockstar leaker who stated on Twitter that "Rockstar is allocating more resources and devs to assist with GTA Trilogy post-launch development," noting that there was a fair chance that the work would push back upcoming updates for their Online titles.

That being said, patch notes have been released on time for the regular GTA and Red Dead Online updates this week, so if there is going to be disruption to the regular development cycle, it hasn't yet been felt. It's interesting to note that, if the rumour is true, it means work on fixing the games seems to be shifting internally, as opposed to the external studio that developed the remasters, Grove Street Games (formerly War Drum Studios)

Tez2 does state that Rockstar had a number of updates for GTA and Red Dead Online ready to go, so it may be a few weeks before the disruption is felt. If we do see disruption to the release schedules, then this would be a good sign that Rockstar is indeed devoting internal resources to fixing the games.



We'll be sure to keep an eye on the situation and report any further news as we learn it.