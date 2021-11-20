Rockstar promises fixes and restores classic versions of GTA trilogy

Rockstar has issued an apology to fans for the release of the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, stating that the games "did not launch in a state that meets our own standards of quality," along with returning the original PC versions of the game to the Rockstar Launcher.

The return of the classics will be welcome news for many, which will also be included for free for anyone who has bought the remastered Trilogy through until June 20th, 2022. The good news is Rockstar is also promising a suite of comprehensive fixes for The Definitive Edition, stating that " the games that make up this iconic trilogy—are as special to us as we know they are to fans around the world. The updated versions of these classic games did not launch in a state that meets our own standards of quality, or the standards our fans have come to expect."

We have ongoing plans to address the technical issues and to improve each game going forward. With each planned update, the games will reach the level of quality that they deserve to be.

Rockstar is promising that a title update will be released in the coming days to fix some of the more immediate issues with the games, with more fixes promised over the coming months.

Unfortunately, they also had to issue a statement asking the community not to harass members of the game's developers on social media, stating that "it pains us to mention that we are hearing reports of members of the development teams being harassed on social media. We would kindly ask our community to please maintain a respectful and civil discourse around this release as we work through these issues."

All in all, this is really positive from Rockstar. I've personally been enjoying the games, despite some of the initial issues, and see potential in them, so it'll be great if Rockstar can fix some of the bugs and texture issues that have found their way into the games, and hopefully bring them to the level of quality that we expect.