Rockstar resets GTA Online accounts who exploited glitch

A glitch was recently discovered within GTA Online known as the 'apartment garage glitch.' and without going into details on exactly how it worked, it basically gave players the ability to very quickly rack up GTA$ by effectively cheating, something that's explicitly forbidden in the terms and conditions.

Rockstar has since patched the exploit and had alerted users via Twitter that it intended to perform a "money wipe" and remove the ill-gotten gains from accounts - however, as it turns out, the cheaters got a little more than they bargained for and found their entire accounts had been wiped.

Amazingly, many of these players then took to Reddit and Twitter to complain about their own self-inflicted punishment...

@RockstarGames could've money wiped but ya know they just said fuck it and COMPLETELY RESET THE ACCOUNT! Fuck #GTAOnline and fuck @RockstarGames — DatguyLarse (@lxTeHxl) August 27, 2020

Rockstar then released a statement to clarify what was happening and that the move was, indeed, intentional;

As part of our ongoing efforts to maintain a healthy game environment for all players, anyone found to be abusing exploits and cheats to illegitimately gain GTA$ and in-game items may be subject to penalties including cash balance adjustments, character resets, suspensions and up to permanent bans as appropriate.

Personally, I think it's great. This should act as a deterrent to any future cheaters who believe using an exploit to cheat in a game is harmless because it's 'just there' - an attitude I simply don't understand. Just because a glitch is there, you should have the self-control not to exploit it, and frankly, these players have gotten everything they deserved in my book.

What are your thoughts on Rockstar's approach to the issue? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.