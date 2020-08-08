2,184 ONLINE

Rocksteady is developing a Suicide Squad game

Published by FileTrekker 2 days ago , last updated 2 days ago

Rocksteady Studios, the British developer behind the Batman: Arkham series of games, have confirmed the next title they're currently working on will be a Suicide Squad game, and not Superman as many had been speculating. 

Indeed, the teaser shown in an image released on Twitter shows the exact opposite, as Superman is depicted with a target on his back - will the game actually see you hunting down Superman instead, or is this a cheeky nod to the rumours that have been flying around?

The Tweet hints at a full reveal at the 22nd of August at the DC Comics online event, so no doubt more will be revealed then. 

