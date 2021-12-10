Round-up of every winner from The Game Awards 2021

The Game Awards 2021 are over, and as we wrote earlier, the phenomenal co-op platformer It Takes Two took home the grand prize of Game Of The Year, along with Best Family Game and Best Multiplayer Game, making it a pretty neat haul for the folks at Hazelight.

It's been a fantastic year for video games though, with some amazing games including Deathloop, Resident Evil Village, Forza Horizon 5, Life is Strange; True Colours, and many more.

Specifically, it was great to see Maggie Robertson winning the award for Best Performance for her role as Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evill Village, and I was personally thrilled to see that Life is Strange: True Colours had recognition, winning the "Games For Impact" award.

Here's the full list of winners from the event;

Game of the Year - It Takes Two

Best Game Direction - Deathloop

Best Narrative - Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Best Art Direction - Deathloop

Best Score and Music - Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139

Best Audio Design - Forza Horizon 5

Best Performance - Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu

Games For Impact - Life is Strange: True Colors

Best Ongoing - Final Fantasy XIV Online

Best Indie - Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Best Mobile Game - Genshin Impact

Best Community Support - Final Fantasy XIV Online

Innovation in Accessibility - Forza Horizon 5

Best VR / AR - Resident Evil 4 VR

Best Action Game - Returnal

Best Action / Adventure - Metroid Dread

Best Role Playing - Tales of Arise

Best Fighting - Guilty Gear - Strive -

Best Family - It Takes Two

Best Sim / Strategy - Age of Empires

Best Sports / Racing - Forza Horizon 5

Best Multiplayer - It Takes Two

Content Creator of the Year - Dream

Best Indie Debut - Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Most Anticipated Game - Elden Ring

Best Esports Game - League of Legends

Best Esports Athlete - Oleksandr "S1mple" Kostyliev

Best Esports Team - Natus Vincere

Best Esports Coach - Kim "Kkoma" Jeong-gyun

Best Esports Event - 2021 League of Legends World Championship

Do you agree with the choices? Let us know in the comments below your favourite games from 2021, and which titles you're looking forward to getting your hands on in 2022!