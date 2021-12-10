Round-up of every winner from The Game Awards 2021

The Game Awards 2021 are over, and as we wrote earlier, the phenomenal co-op platformer It Takes Two took home the grand prize of Game Of The Year, along with Best Family Game and Best Multiplayer Game, making it a pretty neat haul for the folks at Hazelight.
It's been a fantastic year for video games though, with some amazing games including Deathloop, Resident Evil Village, Forza Horizon 5, Life is Strange; True Colours, and many more.
Specifically, it was great to see Maggie Robertson winning the award for Best Performance for her role as Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evill Village, and I was personally thrilled to see that Life is Strange: True Colours had recognition, winning the "Games For Impact" award.
Here's the full list of winners from the event;
- Game of the Year - It Takes Two
- Best Game Direction - Deathloop
- Best Narrative - Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Best Art Direction - Deathloop
- Best Score and Music - Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139
- Best Audio Design - Forza Horizon 5
- Best Performance - Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu
- Games For Impact - Life is Strange: True Colors
- Best Ongoing - Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Best Indie - Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Best Mobile Game - Genshin Impact
- Best Community Support - Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Innovation in Accessibility - Forza Horizon 5
- Best VR / AR - Resident Evil 4 VR
- Best Action Game - Returnal
- Best Action / Adventure - Metroid Dread
- Best Role Playing - Tales of Arise
- Best Fighting - Guilty Gear - Strive -
- Best Family - It Takes Two
- Best Sim / Strategy - Age of Empires
- Best Sports / Racing - Forza Horizon 5
- Best Multiplayer - It Takes Two
- Content Creator of the Year - Dream
- Best Indie Debut - Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Most Anticipated Game - Elden Ring
- Best Esports Game - League of Legends
- Best Esports Athlete - Oleksandr "S1mple" Kostyliev
- Best Esports Team - Natus Vincere
- Best Esports Coach - Kim "Kkoma" Jeong-gyun
- Best Esports Event - 2021 League of Legends World Championship
Do you agree with the choices? Let us know in the comments below your favourite games from 2021, and which titles you're looking forward to getting your hands on in 2022!