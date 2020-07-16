RTX 3080 GPUs may require a new PSU connector

If you've been holding off, as I have, for the new RTX 3080 series of graphics cards from Nvidia, there may be a small spanner in the works, in the form of a brand new, proprietary 12-pin power connector required to power the GPU.

While Nvidia has yet to confirm anything, Chinese website FCPowerUp first broke the claims of the new 12-pin connector for the RTX 30-series of cards. TechPowerUp has since corroborated the claims, and also posted more details on the connector.

The latter has confirmed that it won't be as simple as using an adapter or plugging in two 6-pin connectors, either. You'll be able to get away with an adapter if you have a high-end PSU and two spare 8-pin connectors, but there'll be requirements for the quality of the cables used and the power delivered.

It's likely that high-end PSU manufacturers will need to offer a replacement cable for PSU's to connect directly into this new 12-pin connection, and third-party GPU vendors may offer adapters. However, if you're running a relatively cheap or low-end PSU, you may have to upgrade the PSU as well if you're eyeing up the 3080.

The reason the new connector is required, it seems, is due to the cards huge power draw. The new connector is designed to deliver up to 600W through a single connection, and with GPU's set to get higher and higher-powered, it maybe Nvidia has decided now is the right time to look towards the future.

While there's still nothing official confirmed, we'll keep an eye out for further details on this as we learn it.