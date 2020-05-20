Rumor: Next Call of Duty: Black Ops set during Cold War

Rumors are flying around that the next Call of Duty; Black Ops is set during the cold war, according to infamous CoD leaker Okami, and corroborated by sources speaking to Eurogamer.

The game, which will be apparently titled Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War, was first hinted at by Okami on Twitter. Although the artwork below is, at best, questionable, Okami has been accurate at reporting leaks in the Call of Duty franchise before.

Eurogamer than also reported that they had confirmed the rumor via their sources. There have been hints dropping in Warzone that the next Call of Duty might have a Cold War-era vibe about it, including the mysterious nuclear bunkers and Cold War-era spy planes, so it's not entirely surprising.

Kotaku reported last year that a game set in Vietnam during the Cold War was in development by Raven and Sledgehammer, with Treyarch taking over the event. Could this be the same game we see here?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.