Rune 2 will be supported despite legal difficulties

It seems that despite the legal battle between Ragnarok and Human Head Studios which we reported on recently, that the game will continue to be supported after all, with the first patch finally on it's way.

Rune 2, a game developed by Human Head Studios, was released back on the 12th of November. The day after it's release, the company shut down, only to then re-open that very same day under a new name, Roundhouse Studios, and now under the ownership of Bethesda.

It was all very strange, but Ragnorak Games, the publisher of the title, released a statement shortly after these events reassuring the community that the game would still be supported, including all planned post-launch content, and also confirming they had no idea about what was happening, stating that they "found out about this news when you did."

Despite the promises though, the developers refused to hand over the source code, and even submitted illegal versions for review to the Epic store. It seems now though that progress is being made to support the game during this time, as Ragnarok have now received the source code and assets.

In a statement, Ragnarok said;

Currently we have set up a build, test, and staging environment. Once we have confirmed that we are able to make a complete build of the current version of Rune 2 (.12L), we are going to begin working on a patch to address the top critical issues, bugs, and optimizations that we have seen reported over the last month and a half. As always, thanks for sticking with us and being fans of Rune 2.

While it does not resolve the lawsuit, it does mean that Ragnarok themselves can at least now support the game and start patching issues, which will no doubt be a relief to fans of the game.



