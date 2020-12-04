Rust Movember initiative raises more than $80,000 for charity

Rust developer Facepunch Studios have raised $80,000 for men's health charity Movember, a charity that aims to raise awareness around men's mental health and suicide prevention, thanks to the sale of moustaches within the game.

The large sum raised makes Facepunch one of the biggest contributors to Movember this year, with over 20,000 in-game Moustaches sold through the game's item store throughout the month - raising a huge sum for the charity.

Justin Coghlan, the co-founder of Movember, said “a huge thank you to the Facepunch crew and the community for getting involved in Movember this year, helping us change the face of men’s health. Your support will have started many conversations and encouraged the community to check in with their mates. On top of this, it will help fund some of the world’s most game-changing projects in mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer around the world – thanks for being a part of the journey with Movember."

It's not the only cause for celebration, though. Rust is also celebrating its seventh birthday, with a new seasonal update adding a bunch of new content, optimizations and features. There's also a birthday cake, apparently.