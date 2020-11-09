Ryzen 5000 CPUs are having stock issues too, sadly

It's no longer Nvidia customers waiting to get hold of some shiny new hardware, it seems, as the newly released Ryzen 5000 series, aka Zen 3, are seemingly impossible to buy right now, with stock sold out everywhere.

Many were disappointed when they found stock for the new CPU's sold out instantly - with many asking if the release was a 'paper launch' - although given the issues Nvidia has faced, it's hard to say what the situation actually is.

According to AMD's Frank Azor, the company did ship "tons of units" - but that the demand has exceeded the supply. This is a similar justification provided by Nvidia, but in reality, we know that very few GPUs have been landing at retailers.

There's a big difference between a "paper launch" and shipping tons of units but demand exceeds supply. — Frank Azor (@AzorFrank) November 8, 2020

But as for what "tons" of units means, we just don't know. It's also possible that, much like RTX 3000, scalpers have used bots to soak up much of the inventory to resell at an inflated price. According to Azor, AMD has made every effort to prevent that from occurring.

Yes, we made a strong effort and succeeded in many cases. It's a battle that is never completely won but I applaud our teams efforts and those of our partners during this round. We continue to learn and adapt with every launch. We want our products in the hands of their intended users

No doubt some figures from retailers will emerge over the next few days and weeks showing just how much stock is coming in, but one thing is for sure, it's a bad time to be building a new gaming PC right now.



