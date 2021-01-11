Ryzen 5000 CPUs reaching 95C is by design according to AMD

Many early adopters of AMD's latest Ryzen 5000, or Zen 3, processors have become alarmed by their processors hitting temperatures as high as 90-95C in certain circumstances, something I would personally consider too high for comfort.

AMD has now gone on record to state that the issue isn't a real problem at all, and that this is "typical and by design." Of course, this all depends on the situation - I could possibly believe that under full load, but if you're getting close to that at idle, you've got a problem.

According to AMD, 90C is normal under full load for a Ryzen 9 5950X, 5900X, and even a Ryzen 7 5800X, with 95C expected for the Ryzen 5 5600X.

In fairness, back at the launch of Ryzen, these temps were upfront, hidden away on a slide showing these were indeed the max expected temps. I'd still say that these aren't normal, though - even if it's the max theoretical temp before throttling occurs, you still don't want to get that far.

In other words, you probably want to get a decent cooler if you're going for Zen 3.