Ryzen nets AMD it's biggest CPU market share in a decade

Ryzen 5000 series, the first CPU's in the Zen 3 architecture, go on sale tomorrow, but AMD has plenty of cause for celebration right now, with the news that the company has hit the biggest market share in CPU's for over a decade.

While Intel still holds the lion's share, for now, the tide seems to be quickly turning in AMD's favour, with its powerful Ryzen CPU's that are often outperforming Intel's offerings at a more reasonable price point, with features such as overclocking available as standard across the range.

AMD's market share grew by 4.1% in the last quarter and has been growing at a rate of 6.3% year over year, with the company now holding 22.4% of the market, according to Tom's Hardware. AMD's hold on the x86 CPU market, which is relevant to PC gamers, is now at 20.1% - the highest it's been since 2013.

It appears the majority of AMD's growth is in the high-end, with the CPU popular among gamers who also need to do streaming or video editing, as well as being a superior option for professionals who need raw horsepower at a cheaper cost than Intel's current offerings - while the data suggests Inte's market shaw is only growing in the low-end i3, Pentium and Celeron processors.

This is a positive sign for AMD, and more evidence that Intel has work to do to avoid being left behind. While Intel may have gotten complacent after being ahead for so many years, it seems the competition is here, and it's here to stay.