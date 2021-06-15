S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 has some pretty hefty system requirements

I have to admit I'm pretty excited for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, it looks like a significant upgrade both visually and in terms of gameplay from the previous titles in the series. It's system requirements are a reflection of its time away, though, and you'll need a pretty hefty gaming rig to meet them, especially the recommended specs.

Minimum

OS: Windows 10

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X | Intel Core i5-7600K

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

Storage: 150GB

Additional notes: SSD

Recommended

OS: Windows 10

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X | Intel Core i7-9700K

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB

Storage: 150GB

We're talking at least a 2070 SUPER for the recommended specifications, or an 11GB 1080 Ti - given the lack of graphics cards right now, if you're stuck on anything below a 1080 Ti, you're pretty much out of luck if you want to play this game at it's best.

Hopefully, the graphics card shortages have eased before the game releases in April of next year - if not, then a 1060 with 6GB of VRAM will be about enough to get you going, but what performance you can expect at the minimum requirements remains to be seen.

It's a similar story with CPU, with the recommended specs right up there with the suggestion of at least a Ryzen 3700X or a Core i7-9700K.

You'll need to factor SSD space into the mix too, according to GSC Game World - and with the game clocking in at 150GB minimum, that in and of itself could be a tall order for older or lower-end rigs.