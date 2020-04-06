Saints Row: The Third getting a remastered release soon

Saints Row: The Third will be getting a remastered release very soon, this May in fact, and a new trailer showing off the game's enhanced graphics has been released to the series' official social media channels today.





The remaster is being handled by Spearsoft, and will bring enhanced environments, character models and new visual effects to the game, as well as a new lighting engine to really make the city look like you've never seen it before.

The remaster will also feature all the DLC from the original, in one total package.

The remastered version is now available to pre-order, and will release on teh 22nd of May. What do you think of the trailer? Let us know down in the comments below!