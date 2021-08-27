Grab Saints Row: The Third Remastered for free on Epic Store

Saints Row: The Third Remastered is free on the Epic Games Store until 2nd September so make sure you claim it before then.

It puts the game in a more epic environment (excuse the pun) where you can literally take over the world so to speak and it's for free! So if you've never played Saints Row give it a go. It may just whet your appetite for the newly announced Saints Row which is scheduled to release next year and is only available on the Epic Games Store, which may be a reason for this gift from Epic Games. But who are we to complain?

This may also prove to be bittersweet for fans of the game as earlier this week as Volition Community Manager and fan favourite modder Mike "IdolNinja" Watson passed away after a long battle with cancer. He was a pillar in the community and loved by all the players, our thoughts at GameFront go out to all his friends and family.

The new game, although being a reboot, seems to be following the Saints Row formula closely enough, with that signature crazy and surreal style that sets it apart from Grand Theft Auto's more serious tone (although GTA can have its moments, too.) Like I say though, this new game does seem to have a tech / Watch Dogs kind of vibe.

The game is set for release on the 25th of February next year, so there's not too long to go before you'll be able to get your hands on it.