Saints Row V and Dead Island 2 are still under development

I feel like I've written this article before, presumably as somebody periodically asks "I wonder what's happening with Dead Island 2?" - but incase you were wondering also, yes, it seems both of these titles are indeed still alive, according to Koch Media.

It came up in an interview with the company's CEO Klemens Kudratitz on Gamesindustry.biz, who confirmed that the titles are both very much still on the way, explaining the delays are due to a desire to "get it right".

Look, Dead Island is a very important brand for us and we've got to get it right. It's just a testimony of our dedication to get it right. It's a great story to tell everyone that it's on its third studio, but we like to be judged on the end result and we're really confident that when it comes out it's going to be a kick-ass zombie game. We'll certainly give it all our power.

He also confirmed that Saints Row's long-awaited fifth entry was also in development over at Volition, which is another studio owned by Koch Media. He went so far as to say that there'll be something to talk about "next year", but that something was indeed on the way.

So hopeful news then that both games are indeed on the way. Stay tuned to GameFront for any further details as it happens.