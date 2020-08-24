Scott Cawthon will fund Five Nights at Freddy's Fangames

The man behind the Five Nights at Freddy's series of games, Scott Cawthon, is setting up a new funding scheme for fan game creators, known as the "Fazbear Fanverse Initiative," in order to be able to reward dedicated fans for their hard work.

Cawthon took to Reddit to announce the move, stating that "There have been some great fanmade spinoff universes created in this community, and I want to see them keep going; that’s why I’ve put some my own cash toward development of new games in those game series,"

The initiative will see five of the most passionate fan creators get official backing for their projects, in addition to publishing support, although Cawthon himself will not get involved in their development. The games will be released on Gamejolt for free when completed.

One of the five projects selected is a remake or re-imagining of the original Five Nights at Freddy's, along with "Five Nights at Candy's 4," "Popgoes Evergreen," "One Night at Flumpty's 3," and "The Joy of Creation: Ignighted Collection."

The games will also be bundled with other games from the Five Nights at Freddy's universe going forward, before being sold on mobile platforms and consoles. There's even opportunities for toy and merchandise based on the fan-games, too.



