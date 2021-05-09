Sega says Lost Judgement won't be coming to PC for now

Sega has confirmed this past week that its hit Lost Judgement, the sequel to Judgement (itself a spin-off from Yakuza) won't be heading to PC after all, at least "just yet."

It's a surprise from Sega given their renewed focus on PC gaming as of late. The game was only revealed a few days ago and was initially listed as coming to Steam and Windows 10, along with PS5 and Xbox Series X, this September.

The Steam logo was even included in materials, although these have since been removed, with Sega telling PC Gamer that they now have "no plans" to bring the game to pc "at this time," and that it will only be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

The reason for this change of heart is unclear. As for Lost Judgement itself, it will see players reprise their role as detective Takayuki Yagami, who, along with his partner (and ex-Yakuza member) Masaharu Kaito, investigate a "seemingly perfect crime." It'll feature new martial arts styles, and allow players to freely explore two different cities in order to solve the case. The game is due to release on September 24th.