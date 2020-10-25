Sekiro Game of the Year Edition releasing this week

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is an amazing soul-like game from developer From Software, and a game we promise to go back and finish on our YouTube channel one of these days, maybe with both James and Morgan? It'll be a good time, too, because a huge new update, for the game of the year edition, is launching this week.

The new update will add a boss-rush mode to the game, along with new unlockable character skins and a player recording feature. The best bit is, for existing owners of the game, the update is completely free.



The recording feature, or 'remnants' as they are known, will be the biggest aid to James I'd reckon - the way it works is that players can record up to 30 seconds of gameplay to share, which can act as guides for others who might be struggling.

As for the new boss rush mode, well, everyone loves a boss rush, and it's a great reason to pick the game back up if you've already beaten it 5 times over.