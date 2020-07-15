Sekiro, Hitman and more heading to Stadia

Google has just held its Stadia Connect event and revealed that over a dozen new titles are heading to the service soon including Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, the Hitman series, and even some new exclusive titles.

As far as I am aware, this will be the first time a game will be exclusive to a game streaming platform, with the two exclusives being Orcs Must Die! 3, a tower-defense game, and Splash Damage, a new shooter designed for eight-player competition.

It'll be interesting to see if games developed exclusively for the platform will be able to leverage it's cloud capabilities more than current ports, which have thus far proved underwhelming and largely identical to their console and PC counterparts.

Also heading tot he service will be Dead by Daylight, a personal favourite here at GameFront, and Super Bomberman R Online.

The full Hitman trilogy is also heading to the platform, with Hitman 1 and 2 coming in September, with Hitman 3 releasing in January of next year. Serious Sam 4 will also make it's way to the platform in August. Other games due to release on Stadia this year include WWE 2K Battlegrounds and PGA Tour 2K1.

There's going to be one game leaving the service though, and that's The Elder Scrolls Online. Still, there's more than enough big titles coming to make up for the shortfall, and with exclusives on the way, it seems that Google is keen to become a serious competitor to traditional console gaming.