Setting Sun launches Steam page and shows early preview

A new RPG game called Setting Sun has its own Steam page now. The game is a co-op action RPG set in the Japanese edo period where you can roam the world and fight corruption of the Shogun that rules with an iron fist.

The game randomly generates a dungeon and a town for you to spawn into. As you travel you can recruit various characters that help you unlock new features for your town and therefore your hero. For example finding a Masmune will unlock a blacksmith in your town to make better equipment for your character to help you progress in the dungeons that will get harder as the game goes on.

In this early stage release of the game you can only play as a Ronin. An update that came out very recently states that PVP is now available for co-op players, a brand new zone in the town, changes to the dungeons, new visuals and UI changes which looks promising!

Check out the games brand new Steam store page here.