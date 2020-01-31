Seven of Nine returns in Star Trek Online: Legacy

Star Trek Online's Legacy event is now underway and celebrates the 10th anniversary of the game, and frankly it really makes me want to dive back in and give it another go.

Of course, it handily ties into Star Trek: Picard, which is currently airing, and Jeri Ryan's Seven of Nine, who also returns in that series, makes an appearance in the game in her updated Picard form. Also appearing in the update is Michael Burnham from Star Trek: Discovery, for some reason, and I'm not sure how that works. Time travel, right?

There's also special anniversary events currently available, as well as new Task Force Operation, To Hell With Honor, which I assume will involve Klingons, given there's a new Khitomer Alliance Battlecruiser up for grabs.

Apparently there's also a chance of getting Hugh's ship (you know, the Borg from TNG who I believe is also in Picard) from the Borg Lock Box.

Apparently there'll be more content rolling out as part of the Legacy update, so stay tuned for any further news and updates.



