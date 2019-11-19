Shenmue is back after an 18 year hiatus

It's been a whopping 18 years since the last Shenmue game was released on the Sega Dreamcast, under the watchful eyes of legendary developer Yu Suzuki, but today marks Ryo's long-awaited return, with development now being headed up by Deep Silver.

The game is the third in the series, and continues on Ryo Hazuki's quest as he travels to China to avenge his father's death.

Deep Silver has released a new documentary about the process of developing the game, which gives an interesting insight into the art direction, trying to make something both modern and stylistically faithful to the old Sega Dreamcast days, which has been successfully achieved in my opinion.

The game was made possible thanks to Kickstarter, and had over $7 Million of funding raised. Sadly that did bring with it some controversy after the game turned into an Epic exclusive, which has now been cleared up - mostly.



