Shigeru Miyamoto reflects on Nintendo's future after he leaves the company

Shigeru Miyamoto, the legendary creator of iconic video games like Super Mario Bros, Donkey Kong, and The Legend of Zelda, recently spoke to NPR about the future of Nintendo without him. At 70 years old, Miyamoto has been with the company for over four decades and is undoubtedly one of the most influential figures in the video game industry.

When asked how the company might change after his inevitable departure, Miyamoto confidently stated that he didn't think it would change much at all. He points to the other leaders at Nintendo who share his vision and understanding of what it means to be Nintendo. Miyamoto believes that their shared vision is so clear and strong that there won't be a lot of differing opinions that could potentially clash with one another.

Miyamoto's confidence in Nintendo's future without him is reassuring for fans of the company and its games. Nintendo is known for its unique and innovative approach to game development, and it's comforting to know that Miyamoto believes that the company will continue to stay true to its vision even after he's gone.

Miyamoto's influence on the video game industry cannot be overstated. His work has inspired generations of game developers, and his legacy will undoubtedly live on long after he's retired. However, as Miyamoto himself acknowledges, Nintendo is much more than just one person. The company has a strong culture and history that is deeply ingrained in its DNA.



Nintendo has always been known for its creative and innovative approach to game development, and that is something that will continue to be a core part of the company's identity even after Miyamoto is no longer involved. The company has a deep bench of talented designers and developers, and there is no doubt that they will continue to create games that capture the imagination of players around the world.

Miyamoto's decision to step back from the spotlight in recent years has allowed other talented developers at Nintendo to take the lead in creating new games and franchises. This has been evident in the success of games like Splatoon and Animal Crossing, which have been developed by younger members of the company's team.

Miyamoto's comments about the future of Nintendo without him should be seen as a vote of confidence in the company and its leadership. While Miyamoto's contributions to the video game industry cannot be overstated, it's important to remember that Nintendo is much more than just one person. The company has a rich history and culture that will continue to shape its future, and fans of Nintendo's games should be excited about what's to come.