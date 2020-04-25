Total War: Shogun 2 is free to keep right now!

From 18:00 BST Monday 27th April 2020 to 18:00 BST 1st May 2020 Shogun 2 will be yours to keep for free!

Simply go on to Steam and download the game during next week and it will be yours to keep forever. The development team at Creative Assembly said:

The past few weeks have presented unimaginable challenges for many of us, but the remarkable collective effort being made by the global community to overcome this moment of adversity has been truly inspirational.

With this in mind, we want to continue to encourage you all to stay home and save lives by extending a gift to everyone to help make this difficult situation a little bit easier. Everyone at Creative Assembly is now working from home, and we hope that this will help everyone with that stay home mission – #StayHomeSaveLives.

To read their announcement and news of a Total War sale next week click here.